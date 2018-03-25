All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Govt

Union Minister Maneka Gandhi calls on Sikkim Governor Patil

Posted on
Union Minister Maneka Gandhi calls on Sikkim Governor Patil

Union Minister Maneka Gandhi calls on Sikkim Governor Patil

Gangtok, 25 Mar (Raj Bhawan): Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Maneka S Gandhi called on the Governor of Sikkim, Shriniwas Patil at Raj Bhavan upon her arrival at Gangtok today.

On reaching Raj Bhavan, she was warmly received by First Lady Rajanidevi Patil.

It was a courtesy call by the Union Minister who is on a three day visit to Sikkim. She will be visiting various child care centres and shelter homes alongside meeting with stakeholders, government agencies and Women and Child Development functionaries of the State over the next two days.

Smt. Maneka S Gandhi, Hon’ble Union Minister for Women and Child Development, called on Hon’ble Governor of Sikkim, Shri Shriniwas Patil at Raj Bhavan on her arrival at Gangtok in the evening on 25th March, 2018. On reaching Raj Bhavan, she was warmly received by First lady Smt. Rajanidevi Patil.
It was a courtesy call by the Union Minister who is on a three days visit to Sikkim. She will be visiting various child care centres and shelter homes alongside meeting with stakeholders government agencies Women and Child Development functionaries of the State over the next two days.
In a brief meeting, Hon’ble Governor raised

Related Items:,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

SKM-SSP Teams to Uproot SDF Party SKM-SSP Teams to Uproot SDF Party
2.6K
State

SKM-SSP Teams to Uproot SDF Party
Namchi Police rescue two child from local restaurant Namchi Police rescue two child from local restaurant
2.3K
Crime

Namchi Police rescue two child from local restaurant
Warding off friction : All waits better outcome of Mamta - Chamling dialog Warding off friction : All waits better outcome of Mamta - Chamling dialog
2.0K
National

Warding off friction : All waits better outcome of Mamta – Chamling dialog
SKM demands permanent solution on transport permit issue SKM demands permanent solution on transport permit issue
2.0K
State

SKM demands permanent solution on transport permit issue
‘Don’t lose hope’ urges Bimal Gurung to supporters after SC verdict    ‘Don’t lose hope’ urges Bimal Gurung to supporters after SC verdict   
1.3K
State

‘Don’t lose hope’ urges Bimal Gurung to supporters after SC verdict   
Forest Min TW Lepcha inaugurates Forest Guest House at Hiley , West Sikkim Forest Min TW Lepcha inaugurates Forest Guest House at Hiley , West Sikkim
1.3K
Tourism

Forest Min TW Lepcha inaugurates Forest Guest House at Hiley , West Sikkim
State level workshop on Assessment of Liveability Indices for Sikkim held in Gangtok State level workshop on Assessment of Liveability Indices for Sikkim held in Gangtok
1.3K
Govt

State level workshop on Assessment of Liveability Indices for Sikkim held in Gangtok
SKM raises suspicion over CMSS SKM raises suspicion over CMSS
1.2K
State

SKM raises suspicion over CMSS
1.2K
Video

Sikkim High Court Bench of Jus Bhaskar Raj Pradhan quashed SPSC Recruitment Notification 2017
We have initiated new beginning : Mamta We have initiated new beginning : Mamta
1.0K
Govt

We have initiated new beginning : Mamta
To Top

The Voice Of Sikkim Android App

%d bloggers like this: