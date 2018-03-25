Union Minister Maneka Gandhi calls on Sikkim Governor Patil

Gangtok, 25 Mar (Raj Bhawan): Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Maneka S Gandhi called on the Governor of Sikkim, Shriniwas Patil at Raj Bhavan upon her arrival at Gangtok today.

On reaching Raj Bhavan, she was warmly received by First Lady Rajanidevi Patil.

It was a courtesy call by the Union Minister who is on a three day visit to Sikkim. She will be visiting various child care centres and shelter homes alongside meeting with stakeholders, government agencies and Women and Child Development functionaries of the State over the next two days.

In a brief meeting, Hon'ble Governor raised

