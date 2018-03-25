Union Cabinet Min WCD Smt Maneka Gandhi arrives Sikkim on 3-day long visit

Ketan Mangla

Rangpo, 25 Mar : Union Cabinet Minister for Women and Child Development Smt Maneka Gandhi today evening reached gateway of Sikkim at Rangpo on three days long official visit.

This is her first Sikkim visit is reported and she was accorded gracious welcome at Rangpo Tourism Complex.

Her tentatives are visiting Women’s Helpline Centre at Lumsey, ICDS Centre, Mamtalaya (Home of Destitute/Children), Freedom Centre Home and Rainbow Children’s Home at Gangtok.

During her stay, she would also meet with Chief Minister Sh Pawan Chamling.

Cabinet Minister Smt Maneka Gandhi would also chair a meeting at Manan Kendra on 27 March where she would be interacting with Women and Child Development officials/staff and Anganwadi Workers of the state is informed. On the same day 27 March she would leave for New Delhi is further reported.

On her visit Team Peta Sikkim also welcomed her through a social media post.

