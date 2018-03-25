All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Fashion

Pramila Chettri is adjudged Femina Miss India Sikkim 2018

Posted on

Ketan Mangla

Pramila Chettri is Femina Miss India Sikkim 2018

Pramila Chettri is Femina Miss India Sikkim 2018

Rangpo, 24 Mar :A moment of pride reckons once again in most renowned platform The Femina Miss India for the tiny Himalayan State of Sikkim.

In the recently concluded Femina Miss India Northeast India 2018 at Guwahati, Assam where representatives for the Northeast states were selected to take part in Femina Miss India 2018. Finalists from Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura and Sikkim took part in the contests and in the only one contestant from each state were announced as the winner giving her the right to represent her state.

Good News is our 22 years old daughter of Sikkim Pramila Chettri has been chosen as the winner from Sikkim. She won the title of Femina Miss India Sikkim 2018. She succeeds Roshni Ghimirey as the new Femina Miss India Sikkim and will now represent the “Land of Mystiques” in Femina Miss India 2018 to be held later in Mumbai. Pramila was a finalists of Miss Sikkim 2017 pageant.

Related Items:, , , , ,
Comments

Most Popular

SKM-SSP Teams to Uproot SDF Party SKM-SSP Teams to Uproot SDF Party
2.6K
State

SKM-SSP Teams to Uproot SDF Party
Namchi Police rescue two child from local restaurant Namchi Police rescue two child from local restaurant
2.2K
Crime

Namchi Police rescue two child from local restaurant
Warding off friction : All waits better outcome of Mamta - Chamling dialog Warding off friction : All waits better outcome of Mamta - Chamling dialog
2.0K
National

Warding off friction : All waits better outcome of Mamta – Chamling dialog
SKM demands permanent solution on transport permit issue SKM demands permanent solution on transport permit issue
2.0K
State

SKM demands permanent solution on transport permit issue
Int'l Women's Day Observed at Manan Kendra Int'l Women's Day Observed at Manan Kendra
1.6K
Govt

Int’l Women’s Day Observed at Manan Kendra
‘Don’t lose hope’ urges Bimal Gurung to supporters after SC verdict    ‘Don’t lose hope’ urges Bimal Gurung to supporters after SC verdict   
1.3K
State

‘Don’t lose hope’ urges Bimal Gurung to supporters after SC verdict   
Forest Min TW Lepcha inaugurates Forest Guest House at Hiley , West Sikkim Forest Min TW Lepcha inaugurates Forest Guest House at Hiley , West Sikkim
1.2K
Tourism

Forest Min TW Lepcha inaugurates Forest Guest House at Hiley , West Sikkim
State level workshop on Assessment of Liveability Indices for Sikkim held in Gangtok State level workshop on Assessment of Liveability Indices for Sikkim held in Gangtok
1.2K
Govt

State level workshop on Assessment of Liveability Indices for Sikkim held in Gangtok
50 years old man Anil Srivasta : A man with mission reaches Sikkim 50 years old man Anil Srivasta : A man with mission reaches Sikkim
1.2K
Inspiration

A man with a noble mission reaches Sikkim
SKM raises suspicion over CMSS SKM raises suspicion over CMSS
1.2K
State

SKM raises suspicion over CMSS
To Top

The Voice Of Sikkim Android App

%d bloggers like this: