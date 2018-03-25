Pramila Chettri is adjudged Femina Miss India Sikkim 2018

Ketan Mangla

Rangpo, 24 Mar :A moment of pride reckons once again in most renowned platform The Femina Miss India for the tiny Himalayan State of Sikkim.

In the recently concluded Femina Miss India Northeast India 2018 at Guwahati, Assam where representatives for the Northeast states were selected to take part in Femina Miss India 2018. Finalists from Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura and Sikkim took part in the contests and in the only one contestant from each state were announced as the winner giving her the right to represent her state.

Good News is our 22 years old daughter of Sikkim Pramila Chettri has been chosen as the winner from Sikkim. She won the title of Femina Miss India Sikkim 2018. She succeeds Roshni Ghimirey as the new Femina Miss India Sikkim and will now represent the “Land of Mystiques” in Femina Miss India 2018 to be held later in Mumbai. Pramila was a finalists of Miss Sikkim 2017 pageant.

