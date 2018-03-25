3rd International Nepali Women’s Literature Conference at Gangtok

Suman Agarwal

Gangtok, 25 Mar : Chief Minister Pawan Chamling today called upon the Nepali community to break free from the stereotype image associated with the community and called upon Nepali littérateurs and writers to come up with literary works that will bind all the communities together.

“It is time that the Nepali Community come out of the ‘hangover’ of being brave Gorkhas and make our mark globally. Literature can play a big role in this regard. Writers can come up with works that can help in uniting the people and wiping out evils that divide us, such as casteism, communalism etc.,” stated Chamling while addressing the 3rd International Nepali Women’s Literature Conference organized by International Nepali Literary Society, Sikkim Chapter at Gangtok.

The CM in his address stressed that literature must be in tune with the present time and reflect the importance and requirement of the modern world.

“Authors and writers have to think and work in accordance with the changing time and keep themselves abreast of the ever-changing world of science and technology. It is indeed high time that we delve upon the needs of our society and endeavour towards making our contribution through our literary works. We are already lagging behind about 2000 years in education, literature and development when compared to the other developed nations of the world. We have to accept this fact and move ahead to make up for the lost time,” Chamling asserted.

The CM while highlighting the disparities and injustice being faced by the women around the world reiterated the various initiatives undertaken by the State Government to ensure the protection of women rights and their empowerment.

“When we talk of developed and civilized world, the immediate reference that comes to our mind is of ancient Greece, which is believed to have a rich legacy of civilization, philosophy, democracy etc. However, even such a great civilization did not propound women’s rights and women empowerment. Even today, in many parts of the world and in India, our women folk are yet to get their rightful dues. They are still not given equal status with their male counterparts. Many age-old customs and traditions which act as a hindrance to upliftment of women are still prevalent. In Sikkim, we have ensured that women get their natural rights and are treated with dignity and respect. Our Government has guaranteed equality in terms of employment, reservation, property rights etc. Our women folk should be happy that we have taken steps to safeguard their rights and interest without them having to ask for it,” he articulated.

“The modern world is becoming increasingly materialistic, where the price of material good is increasing and the value of human life diminishing. Man has made considerable progress in accumulating material and wealth, with increase in the comfort of life. But no progress has been made as far as increasing the amount of happiness in our life is concerned. So, literature can be used as a tool to spread the message of love and compassion. People should not only be producers of commodities but also producers of knowledge. We all should strive for intellectual development for the benefit of mankind and for the world to sustain in the days to come,” he added.

He also enlightened on how the state is giving so much stress on the education sector to provide better education for the children who are the future’s of tomorrow. He further informed that the government is going to launch “Universal Inclusive Programme” under which government will open a bank account in the name of housewives and all the benefits will directly transfer to their accounts.

Earlier, Shri Pawan Chamling was felicitated by International Nepali Sahitya Society for his contribution towards literature.

During the programme, 5 authors were awarded with various awards for their contribution towards literature. The Chief Minister also released seven books on the occasion.

The programme was attended by Minister for Social Justice, Empowerment and Welfare Department, Smt. Tulshi Devi Rai who is also the Chairman of the 3rdInternational Nepali Women Sahitya Society, Minister for Cultural Affairs and Heritage Department, Shri. G.M Gurung, International Nepali Sahitya Society President, Shri Padam Biswakarma, Literary Figures from Sikkim, Darjeeling and other states of India, Nepal and USA, students from Sikkim University, Sikkim Government College, Tadong and other school students.

