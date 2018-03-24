Sikkim gears up for 36 hour Smart India Hackathon 2018 Grand Finale

Gangtok, 23 Mar : Government of Sikkim today announced that the much awaited Smart India Hackathon 2018 – Software edition Grand Finale is scheduled to be held on Mar 30 & 31, 2018 simultaneously at 5 different nodal centers across India – Chennai, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Kurnool, and Noida. Government of Sikkim is a ‘Premier Partner’ in this initiative and it is for the first time that Sikkim is taking part in a Hackathon at such a large scale. Launched on Oct 16, 2017 in Pune, Smart India Hackathon 2018 harnesses creativity & expertise of students, builds funnel for ‘Startup India, Standup India’ campaign, crowdsources solutions for improving governance and quality of life, and provides opportunity to citizens to provide innovative solutions to India’s daunting problems.

Here is a quick snapshot of details pertaining to our government:

Software Problems Statements proposed Shortlisted Teams for Grand Finale No. of Youngsters competing in Grand Finale Sikkim Government 8 18 144 Overall event 340 1282 10250+

Shri. G.P. Upadhyaya, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary and Secretary In-charge HRDD, Government of Sikkim, who is chosen as the Nodal Officer for the State of Sikkim further explains the SIH 2018 Grand Finale.

About Smart India Hackathon 2018

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) under the aegis of Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) and in collaboration with i4c, MyGov, Persistent Systems, and Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini is organizing Smart India Hackathon 2018. With 27 union ministries and departments and 17 state governments having joined this grand initiative, SIH2018 is much bigger than its previous edition. It includes 2 sub-editions – Software edition, which is a 36-hr software product development competition and scheduled to be held on Mar 30 & 31, 2018. The Hardware edition, involving building of hardware solutions will be held later this year.

During the software edition grand finale, teams of thousands of technology students will build innovative digital solutions for problems posed by different central govt. ministries/ State departments. Smart India Hackathon 2018 would be the second massive scale hackathon initiative in India following Smart India Hackathon 2017. Winners stand to get cash prizes and a chance to be part of the NASSCOM’s 10,000 Startups program.

For more information, please contact:

Rajendra Chhetri, Additional Director/IT, HRDD, Gangtok. email sikphq@gmail.com, Cell 9434241588

