State

‘March For Justice’ mega rally by SKM in state capital

Posted on

Suman Agarwal

Gangtok, Mar 24: Several hundred protesters took part in the ‘March For Justice’ rally organized by opposition Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) at the state capital today seeking immediate redressal of the long pending issues in areas like political, administrative, social and economy by the state government.

The rally started from 5th Mile, Tadong and ended at Zero Point (Bhanu Park) encircling the entire town, covering a distance of about 12 km.

The protestors demanded an immediate end on the practice of service extension and re-appointment of retired government officials, abolition of the contract labour system in private companies, implementation of the 5th Pay Commission and regularization of MR & Ad-Hoc employees.

The rally was led by SKM MLA cum Acting President Kunga Nima Lepcha and Sangha MLA Sonam Lama. State BJP President D.B. Chauhan also took part in the rally.

Addressing the gathering, K.N. Lepcha vowed to continue the fight for change and justice.

He also thanked the supporters for turning up in large numbers and shouldering the responsibility of fighting for the welfare and betterment of the State and its people.

Spokesperson Jacob Khaling rued the lack of employment opportunities for the educated youths in the state and criticized the practice of service extension to retired government officers.

“There is serious dearth of jobs for the educated youths in the state and even highly qualified youths are forced to work under muster roll and work charge which is a grave misfortune and injustice to them,” he asserted.

The party also submitted a 7 point memorandum to the Governor seeking his immediate intervention on the highlighted issues.

