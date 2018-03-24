GTA Chairman Tamang to meet Sikkim CM on 27 March

Dipak Gurung

Siliguri, 24 Mar : Giving a momentum to inclusive developmental discussion between two Chief Ministers WB CM Mamta Banerjee and Sikkim CM Sh Pawan Chamling on 16 March at Uttarkanya Siliguri a next step towards warding off friction is on way between two region including Darjeeling Hill.

Speaking to the media today GTA Chairman Sh Binay Tamang expressed that outcome of discussion will cease all odds between two sides which resulted out of hill issues back in time, there would be once again be a good relationship bond between Darjeeling Hill and Sikkim. The two region shall work in tandem to bring more developmental growth which is need of hour for both sides.

Speaking about delaying railway project Sevok – Rangpo rail connectivity Tamang told there was a stoppage due to NOC being denied by GTA because Darjeeling and Sikkim hill are sesmically sensitive place as it falls under danger zone III. There will be constructed almost 40 Km to 43 Km long tunnel in this project which is also important from national security point of view as well as in interest of nation that which we have acknowledged. However we have decided to go ahead with the project provided Darjeeling Hill also be benefited out of this underground railway as such we had demanded three stoppage for our Darjeeling Hill people fortunately we are awarded four surface stations between Sevoke and Melli at Kalijhora , Rambi, Melli and at Tista underground station.

Tamang told media that on 27 March he along with his General Secretary Sh Anit Thapa shall have a meeting with Sikkim Chief Minister Sh Pawan Chamling in Sikkim at official residency of CM Mintokgang at 3 PM. He adds that meeting will turn up favourable for the interest of two regions which will embark better relationships.

