Colloquium on “Prevention of Human Trafficking”

Gangtok , 24 Mar (IPR) : A Judicial colloquium on “Prevention of Human Trafficking” for all Judicial Officers, Public Prosecutors and District Nodal Officers was held on 24th March, 2018 in the High Court premises, Gangtok. The colloquim was organized by Sikkim Judicial Academy in collaboration with Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

Hon’ble Shri Justice Satish K. Agnihotri, Chief Justice, High Court of Sikkim, Hon’ble Mrs. Justice Meenakshi Madan Rai, Judge, High Court of Sikkim and Hon’ble Mr. Justice Bhaskar Raj, Judge High Court of Sikkim were present in the Inaugural Session of the programme.

Ms. Sampurna Behura, Director (programme), Bachpan Bachao Andolan, Delhi, Ms. Hasina Kharbhih, Founder Chair of Impulse NGO Network, Shillong and Ms. Roshnila Gurung, DCPO, Social Justice, Empowerment & Welfare Department, Govt. of Sikkim were the Resource Persons.

