Tourism

Min TW Lepcha inaugurates 2nd Okhrey Eco-Tourism Festival 2018

Gyalshing, 23rd Mar (IPR): The 2nd OKHREY ECO-TOURISM FESTIVAL organised by the Forest Department  was formally inaugurated by Shri.  T. W Lepcha, Minister, Forest and Wildlife. The eco-tourism festival is three days long event starting from 23rd March till 25th March.

The festival showcased all the traditional and cultural events along with various ethnic cuisines. Shri. T. W. Lepcha praised the wildlife division, West Sikkim for their commendable work in terms of conservation and Wildlife protection. He also encouraged traditional food stall owners to briefly explain how each cuisine is brought to the serving plate, so that guests/tourists can have a better understanding regarding the preparation process. He also mentioned that Okhrey Ecotourism zone is a truly blessed area with abundance of flora and fauna waiting to be discovered. Suggestions for construction of eco huts for self-help groups was also mentioned during the function.

Hon’ble Minister also pointed out that from now on the local residents would be given full charge and responsibility to organise similar events in future as the first and second Okhrey Ecotourism festival was facilitated by Forest Department. He also mentioned in his speech that a sum of Rs. 50, 000, Rs 1 lakh, Rs. 4 lakh will be given for people bearing minor, major and death relating from wild animal attacks.

The festival was also attended by Shri. D. N. Sherpa, MLA Smt. Devika Subba, Adhakshya,

C. S. Rao (CWLW/APCCF) and Udai Gurung (CF wildlife) along with other forest officials and local dignitaries.

Comments

