An awareness of human trafficking and POSCO Act at Namchi

Namchi, 23 Mar (IPR) : A daylong interactive session on awareness of human trafficking and POSCO Act was conducted by ASP south Ms. Linda Palmo on 22nd March. Organized by Namchi Government College Kamrang the interactive session was attended by founder of Khanchenjunga society, Senior Lawyer Ms. Yangzi Pinasha, students and teachers.

Addressing, the gathering ASP Ms.L. Palmo informed in brief about the various kinds of legal aspects applicable on different forms of crime. She also updated that the police stations located in the South District includes of a women help desk and that Namchi Police Station is one of the first police station with a child friendly police unit. She also spoke in detail about Mission Jyoti and emphasized that the college will be handed over with a mission jyoti complain box at the earliest and urged the students to utilize this box to its fullest potential.

