Shyam Steel, India’s leading Steel and TMT Rebar manufacturer enters Sikkim

Suman Agarwal

22 Mar, Gangtok : Shyam Steel, one of India’s leading Steel and TMT Rebar manufacturers made its official entry into Sikkim with a range of Flexi Strong TMT Rebars.

With over 60 years of industry experience and endorsed by none other than the Indian Cricket Captain Virat Kohli, Kolkata based Shyam Steel, the pioneer steel producers in India, made its grand entry to the tiny Himalayan state with the Brand Launching function held at a local resort near Ranipool on Wednesday.

The function was attended by Vice President of the company Subir Mitra, Exclusive Sales Promoter Kapil Kothari & Mohan Kothari, Distributors Naresh Choudhary and Varun Jindal, government officials, marketing team and business community of the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice President Subir Mitra stated that along with TATA, Shyam Steel was the most trusted retail brand in West Bengal with a turnover of almost 1,500 crore last year. He further added that the company chose to enter Sikkim primarily due to the state’s impressive growth and assured the business community of quality products and service.

Shyam Steel offers the widest range of TMT Rebars which comes with superior stability, properties for higher durability and easy workability. They are also Earthquake Resistant, Fire Resistant and Corrosion Resistant. They also come with a series of inherent advantages like consistent quality along with uniform grades, dimensions and tolerance.

ABOUT SHYAM STEEL

Established in 1923, Shyam Steel Industries Ltd. is India’s leading steel producers, manufacturing TMT Rebars and Structural steel.

Guided by the philosophy to produce safe and sustainable steel, Shyam Steel is a household name across India for building infrastructures. Some of the prestigious projects where Shyam Steel was profusely used are- Nivedita Setu, NHPC Teesta Low Dam Project, Brahmaputra Bridge NH 31, Kolkata Metro, Bangalore Metro, Chennai Metro, Hyderabad Airport, Bangalore International Airport, Maharashtra Airport, Indian Oil, Haldia, Kochi Refinary, Tata Nano Factory, Assam PWD, Bihar PWD, Ranchi Sports Complex, Guwahati Games Village etc.

Like this: Like Loading...