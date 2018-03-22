Property Attachment : Bold and Strong decision by South District Administration Against Defaulting Contractors

Ketan Mangla

22 Mar, Rangpo : Where will the aggrieved go to find the Justice if their sanctioned scheme/benefit provided by the government doesn’t reach to them tentatively ?, what if the poor ones are deprived of housing scheme? unfortunately, even after 5 to 6 years, the contractor doesn’t deliver them a sanctioned home ?

For the first time in Sikkim Administration as well as along the Justice Delivery System, a South Sikkim Administration makes an eye-opening and bold decision to tackle serious concern of the aggrieved beneficiaries by enforcing an effective justice delivery mechanism where the defaulting contractors whomsoever or any in future will think thousands of times before leaving govt sanctioned schemes abandoned by misusing the public money grossly.

A couple of days ago in Namthang Rateypani COnstituency South Sikkim a report brew up where 32 (Thirty Two) aggrieved beneficiaries who were benefitted Chief Minister’s Rural Housing Scheme CMRHM 5 years back in 2011 but none of their houses were constructed by the assigned contractors. The aggrieved were left homeless, no one came forward to access not even the department which looks after said housing scheme.

A South Sikkim Administration spearheaded by distinctly workaholic District collectorate IAS Sh Raj Yadav has once again made a robust benchmark decision this time to deliver right to the aggrieved beneficiaries.

When the matter reached to the office of DC South IAS Sh Raj Yadav on 21 March where the group of social activists took up the issue of 32 beneficiaries, the aspiring DC immediately resorted to delivering a justice for the severe concern of the public.

The DC South apprised the social activists that several times the notice was issued to nearly 15 contractors who were assigned the work for completion unto handing the REDRH & CMRHM houses to 32 beneficiaries for failing to do their duty on stipulated time and beyond. Despite several notices being sent none of a single contractors took the matter seriously, Now, taking a bold step the DC South has now given a deadline until 7 April failing to the which the property of the defaulting contractors would be attached, misused money shall be recovered for completion of aggrieved houses from their attached properties under the Public Demand Recovery Act.

With such bold and strong decision it is realised and assumed that shockwave of ‘Property Attachment’ will terrorize many other defaulting contractors in Sikkim who all are still enjoying safe heaven and are untraceable in RADAR, those who have misused public money grossly from sanctioned govt works , projects and schemes.

