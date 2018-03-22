All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Pre-Opening Event of 2nd Edition of ICFAI “ABLAZE 2018”

22 Mar, Gangtok : The pre-opening event of “ABLAZE ” took place today here at the Futsal Infinity, Tadong, being organised by the ICFAI University. This is the second time the University has organised the three day long event where on 23rd and 24 the event will be taking place at ICFAI University itself whereas on 25 March the event taking place at Manan Kendra.

Tomorrow there will be the officially opening of the said event at ICFAI University. A total of 22 events are taking place at ABLAZE where futsal is one event and as all events are taking place in University itself. A total of 19 colleges of Sikkim are participating. The events like chess, football, volleyball, debate, extent coach, best manager, etc.

Today’s first match was played between diet college v/s Burtuk Government College, here at Futsal Infinity. The main motive behind organised the said event is to bring young minds together, to inspire as well instigate and ignite young mind, and also to showcase the talents, said the coordinator manager department cum PRO to ICFAI University, Rishi Thapa.
Earlier, the 1st ABLAZE event was held in 2017 which was of one day held at ICFAI University itself.

The chief guest for today’s pre-opening match of event was graced by the Srecretary, Sports Department, SD Dhakal, and President of SFA, Menla Ethenpa.

