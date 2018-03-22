Forest Min TW Lepcha inaugurates Forest Guest House at Hiley , West Sikkim

Saroj Gurung

22 Mar, Soreng : The Forest Minister Tshering Wangdi Lepcha inaugurated a forest guest house at Hiley under Barsey Rhododendran Sanctuary of Daramdin constituency today. Inaugural event of the guest house also had presence of area MLA D.N Sherpa along with the principal chief conservator of forest C.S Rao, additional director (forest) Udai Gurung, DFO (west) Nisha Subba and others.

An initiative of state government the guest house has been constructed just near the walkway that leads to famous Barsey Rhododendran Sanctuary.

The Forest Minister Tshering Wangdi Lepcha who was present as a chief guest in the guest house inaugural event in his brief address termed the establishment of guest house at Hiley as a needed venture considering the evergrowing popularity of Barsey Rhododendran Sanctuary in the tourism map of west Sikkim. He said that the new guest should be established as a centre for the improvement of tourism sector in sorrounding areas. Terming the establishment is an asset of the sikkimese people minister Tshering Wangdi said that every step taken up for the upliftment of tourism sector is praiseworthy.

