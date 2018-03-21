Sikkim Police SHO dies in a vehicle accident at Sevoke, two other severely injured

21 Mar, Siliguri : Sikkim Police SHO of Mangan North Sikkim Karma Denzongpa met with a fatal accident at Sevoke in Siliguri today in which he reportedly died at spot whereas two other occupants who are yet to be identified are severely injured. It is reported that SHO was driving the vehicle Mahindra TUV bearing Sikkim Number SK 03 P 1443 which was coming towards Sikkim, unfortunately, clashed with a speeding truck.

Available report until this report is made no update on other two occupants was received.

More Details Awaited

