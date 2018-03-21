Sikkim High Court Bench of Jus Bhaskar Raj Pradhan quashed SPSC Recruitment Notification 2017

Suman Agarwal

21 Mar, Gangtok : The Sikkim High Court Bench of Jus Bhaskar Raj Pradhan quashed the 32 Asst Professor (Sci) Sikkim SPSC Recruitment Notification 2017.

The learned Advocate Dr. Doma T Bhutia told The Voice of Sikkim that this is landmark victory for people of Sikkim and younger educated unemployed youngsters.

In 2017 Nov a group lead by Educated Unemployed Yam Psd Rai had filed case at Sikkim High Court along with learned Advocate Dr. Doma T Bhutia.

The said recruitment notification of State Public Service Commission SPSC did not go in favour of local educated unemployed which opened flood gate for outsiders also foe applying in said job of Asst Professors, as told by Yam Prasad Rai to VOS.

