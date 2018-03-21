Namchi Police rescue two child from local restaurant

Suman Agarwal

21 Mar, Namchi : In a successive raids being carried across the state by the Sikkim Police and NGOs regarding crackdown of illegal Child Labour on 20 March the Namchi Police Team under the supervision of SP/South accompanied by ASP/South, SDPO Namchi and officers from Namchi PS conducted hotel checking, also carried stringent patrolling of surrounding areas of Namchi bazaar and also carried vehicles checking on Namchi-Bhanjyang road. During the checkings two child labourers were found employed in a local restaurant.

The police have taken the custody of childs , duo shall be handed over to Childline tomorrow. Pool houses, pubs and restaurants were thoroughly inspected.

