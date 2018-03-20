Sikkim bodybuilders set eyes on 11th Mr. India & 6th Physique Sports Nat’l Body Building Championship 2018

Suman Agarwal

20 Mar, Gangtok : Four bodybuilders from Sikkim will compete in the upcoming 11th Senior Body Building (Mr. India) & 6th Physique Sports Men’s & Women’s National Body Building Championship 2018, to be held in Pune, Maharashtra from March 23 to 25 under the organization of Maharashtra Body Building Association.

A total of 600 participants from across the country will be taking part in the championship.

The team from Sikkim consisting of Romario Gyatso Bhutia (24), Pema Wangel Dorjee Bhutia (38), Subham Kumar Prasad (20) and Hissey Namgyal Bhutia (24) will leave for Pune on March 22.

The team will compete under the banner of Sikkim Body building Association, a Ministry of Youth Affairs affiliated and Indian Body Builders Federation (IBBF) recognized body.

