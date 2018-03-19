SKM raises suspicion over CMSS

Suman Agarwal

19 Mar, Gangtok : Opposition Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) today expressed suspicion of foul play in the Chief Minister’s Start Up Scheme (CMSS) claiming to have found ‘blank’ application form duly signed by Gangtok MLA Pintso Chopel Lepcha.

Addressing a press conference here today, SKM CLC Gangtok President Sanjeev Gurung said, “It is mandatory for an applicant to get recommendation from the Area MLA to avail loan under the scheme. The signature and recommendation of the Gangtok MLA on a blank form raises questions regarding the objective and implementation of the flagship scheme and we are sure there is favoritism.”

It seems that the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) government is frantically trying to distract the attention of the youths from the growing problem of unemployment by misusing the scheme, he alleged.

“With less than 1 percent set aside for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in the budget, the random distribution of blank application form duly signed by the MLA is a clear indication of the government’s dubious intent,” Gurung stated.

