Pawan Chamling sponsored ‘Goondas’ attacked on us : BJP Sikkim President

Deepak Gurung

Pawan Chamling sponsored ‘Goondas’ attacked on us : BJP Sikkim President

19 Namchi : Nearly 20 to 25 unidentified miscreants allegedly attacks Bharatiya Janta Party General Secretary Bikash Dahal at Namchi today in broad daylight.
The injured Dahal was referred to Namchi District Hospital.
Speaking to The Voice of Sikkim BJP Sikkim President DB Chauhan tells,
“Chief Minister Pawan Chamling sponsored ‘Goondas’ have attacked us at Namchi Central Park today in his constituency. Nearly 20 to 25 ‘Goondas’ attacked pur General Secretary Bikash Dahal today , in case police had not be there those ‘Goondas’ would had killed our supporters.
We were peacefully carrying victory rally in South District headquarter here at Namchi After completing rally in other parts of districts. I will take up matter to Home Ministry level. I have urged the Namchi police to take strigent action against those ‘Goondas’ in FIR and immediately within 24 hours”.

