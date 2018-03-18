All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Agriculture

ICAR KVK-East Sikkim initiates “Doubling Farmers Income by 2022”

Posted on

17 Mar, Gangtok (PIB) : To take forward the initiative of Shri Narendra Modi, Hon’ble Prime Minister of India for “Doubling the farmers’ income by 2022” one-day programme was organized on March 17, 2018 at Conference Hall of ICAR-NOFRI, Tadong, Gangtok. The programme was undertaken to discuss the mission of doubling the farmer’s income by 2022 in Sikkim. In the program, speech of Honourable Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi was live telecast from “Krishi Unnati Mela – 2018” IARI, New Delhi showed to the farmers. In his deliberations Prime Minister urged the farmers to gradualy cut the application rate of uria for crop production. During the programme, a “Farmers – Scientists interaction” was organized in which a total of 123 nos. of progressive farmers of Timpyem, Nandok, Thanka-Martam, Ralap and Lossing villages of East Sikkim, State Govt. Officials, Bank Officials and Scientific staff of ICAR-NOFRI participated. The initiative of the programme was taken by Dr. R. K. Avasthe, Joint Director, ICAR-NOFRI.  Dr. Rafiqul Islam, Pr. Scientist (Animal Reproduction & Gynaecology), Dr. Ashish Yadav, Sr. Scientist (Horticulture), Dr. Matber Singh, Scientist (Agro-forestry), Sh. S.K. Das, Scientist (Soil Science), Dr. Chandramani Raj, Scientist (Plant Pathology) and all other Scientists and SMS of KVK–East Sikkim. The program was recorded by Doordarshan; Gangtok. The programme was coordinated by Sh. Boniface Lepcha, Mrs. Pallabi Phukan and Dr. J.K. Singh from KVK-East Sikkim.
The programme was initiated by welcome address given by Dr. Raghavendra Singh, Sr. Scientist & Head (I/c), KVK, East Sikkim. In his welcome address he briefed the aim and objectives of the programme being organized by different ICAR Institutions and Krishi Vigyan Kendras all over the country. He presented a lecture on Energy Conservation in Agriculture.
Mrs. Bina Rai, Joint Director, FSADD, Govt. of Sikkim briefed about the Mission Organic Value Chain Development (MOVCD), Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY), Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and other Govt. flagship programme. Mrs. Rachna Gurung, Project Director, ATMA, East Sikkim elaborated the role and activities of ATMA, East Sikkim in agricultural development of Sikkim.
Ms. Norbu Doma Bhutia, PO, SBI, Tadong informed the process of taking a Kisan Credit Card (KCC) from different banks.
