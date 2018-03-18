Exceeding reservoir water level creates panic among the Chungthang residents in North Sikkim

18 Mar, Mangan : The residents of Chungthang, North Sikkim are having pathetic situation as the water level at the reservoir of 1200 MW power project has risen and crossed the normal level.

The stairs of the Moonlight School at Chungthang has also been submerged and the water level is rising beyond the fencing line of the reservoir area. The school has been shut down as the children got scared and stopped coming to school.

The public are demanding for the safety of their life and property. The impact of the water level has extended towards Lachen river and Lachung river causing risk to several houses.

It was also been informed that the project developer had lowered the water level a couple of days back at the time when the officials from the High court came to visit but again the water level has risen after their visit.

