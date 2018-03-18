‘Don’t lose hope’ urges Bimal Gurung to supporters after SC verdict   

Suman Agarwal

18 Mar,Gangtok : A day after facing setback from the Supreme Court which dismissed his plea seeking protection from arrest in several cases lodged against him and for an independent probe outside West Bengal, absconding GJM leader Bimal Gurung on Saturday called upon his supporters not to lose hope and to keep calm and patience.

In a video released from an undisclosed location, Bimal Gurung said, “This is not the end of the road. There are other doors too. We still have other options and we are working on it. We should not lose our belief and confidence.”

Gurung further claimed that majority of the hill people still support him and only a handful are working against him under fear and threat.

“80 to 90 per cent people still support the demand and are still with me. The rest are working under fear and threats. I have never worked against the will of the people. So there is no need to be afraid,” stated Gurung.

Gurung also urged the Union Government to call tripartite talks immediately.

“We are an ally of the BJP, the NDA. The government should immediately call a meeting between the Union, West Bengal Government and GJM. A political solution needs to be worked out. I had lifted the 105-day bandh on the request of the Union Home Minister and his assurance to hold tripartite talks within 15 days. We are not terrorists or anti-nationals. We are only seeking solution to the identity crisis. We have always respected the law. We have to maintain peace and have patience,” stated Gurung.

Reacting on the incident concerning Inspector In-charge of Darjeeling Police Station allegedly threatening a GJM supporter, Gurung said that it reflects the mentality of the West Bengal Government.

“I have not given up and will continue to work for our community. I have not sold myself and will definitely work for the liberation of the Gorkhas. I will never sell my community. If required I will lay down my life for the Gorkhas,” he added.

Like this: Like Loading...