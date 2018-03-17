SKM-SSP Teams to Uproot SDF Party

Suman Agarwal

17 Mar, Gangtok : The major opposition party Sikkim Krantikari Morcha party team led by Acting President Shri Kunga Nima Lepcha and represented by Chief Coordinator Ven. Sonam Lama , Working President Shri Navin Karki , Secretary General Shri Arun Upreti, General Secretary (Nari Morcha) Miss Pavitra Bhandari, General Secretary (Press and Publicity) Shri Bikash Basnet payed a courtesy call on Sikkim Sangram Parishad (SSP) President Smt Dil Kumari Bhandari at Primula Cottage, Gangtok.

It’s reported that a purpose behind this meeting was to congratulate Madam Bhandari upon her elected as the President of SSP, the oldest political party of Sikkim. The SKM party reposed faith on her for carrying forward the historic legacy of the most respected leader Shri NB Bhandari.

It’s informed through release that SKM also assured continues alliance with SSP which was established in 2014 by Late Shri NB Bhandari and as well seek guidance from Mrs Bhandari in coming days.

Smt Bhandari passed her best wishes to SKM party and stressed on United alliance of SKM-SSP to uproot monopoly rule of present government.

