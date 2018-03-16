All for Joomla All for Webmasters
We have initiated new beginning : Mamta

16 Mar, Siliguri : Today , a historic meet took place between the two Chief Ministers of West Bengal and Sikkim, Mamta Banerjee and Pawan Chamling at out-skirt of Siliguri in Uttar Kanya.
WB CM Mamta Banerjee informed the media about two state’s ties for betterment in all aspects. She mentioned that both the states will shoulder responsibilities for peace and progress for which she mentioned that matter is discussed already with a counterpart.
Reacting to the media question on Sevok-Rangpo railway connectivity, West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee replies that the project is very important for West Bengal and Sikkim. The rail connectivity will help both the states as well as help tourists to ply swiftly. However some issue of environmental clearances. This project is very important for us.

