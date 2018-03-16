Warding off friction : All waits better outcome of Mamta – Chamling dialog

Nihan Praveen

16 Mar, Siliguri : West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee will meet her counterpart Chief Minister of Sikkim Pawan Chamling today in Siliguri. It is realised this is going to be a vital meeting between the two Chief Ministers to ward off several strained issues concerning both the state which has been hovering past few years.

The war of words between two political leadership took on ever since Gorkhaland agitation where people from the two states had to face teething times.

Once friendly two states exchanged a better accordance without a glitch all of the sudden saw a rift which common people have been facing. From transportation, tourism, economic backlash etc.

Analyst speculates that Mamta Banerjee wants a better coordination between WB and Sikkim which unfortunately turned no-good due to unprecedented issues. Analysts also presume the prominent dialog between two leadership shall open fair historical deal once again towards progress and prosperity.

It is also to be known that the major project Sevoke – Sikkim Rail connectivity foundation stone was laid by then Railway Minister Mamta Banerjee on 30 Oct 2009 which is now lingering halfway due interstate issues.

Presuming, the conclusive outcome of the dialog will once again dither away all odds between two state and once again there shall be friendly ties to take ahead economy and relationship along a frictionless track.

Like this: Like Loading...