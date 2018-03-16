All for Joomla All for Webmasters
State

SKM demands permanent solution on transport permit issue

Posted on

Suman Agarwal

15 Mar, Gangtok : Raising concerns on the continuous harassment of Sikkim vehicles by West Bengal Police, opposition Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) today demanded the State Government to come up with a permanent solution to the problem.

Speaking to reporters, Sangha MLA Sonam Lama said that the transport permit impasse between the two states was hampering the livelihood of a large number of drivers and demanded the State Government to take some concrete steps towards resolving the issue permanently at the earliest.

“Every year the issue of countersigned permit resurfaces which causes a lot of problems to the driver fraternity. We demand strong steps from the government so that drivers from Sikkim don’t have to face any sort of harassment in West Bengal,” Lama stated.

The government should come up with an amicable solution and should collaborate with the neighbouring state so that this sort of trouble can be avoided, added SKM Working President Nawin Karky.

“Most of the taxi drivers have taken loan from banks and if they are not able to go about their business peacefully then how will they repay their loans,” questioned Working President P. Subba.

