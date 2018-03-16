All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Tourism

Rumtek-Sang tourism stake holders offered best wishes to both Chief Minister for historic meeting

16 Mar, Gangtok : A meeting was organized with local home stay owners/operators and tourism stake holders at Superview Waterfall Home stay at Rumtek on Thursday.
The meeting discuss various tourism developmental activities in and around Rumtek and Sang areas involving Youths in activities like mountain biking, hiking, cultural tours and also taking up Jungle Therapy as recently announced by The Hon’ble Chief Minister, Shri Pawan Chamling, a road – map towards this steps was taken up by the meeting.
The HGTI, (Himalchuli Group of Tourism Industries), Chairman, Mr. S. K. Bardewa welcomed the initiatives taken by West Bengal Chief Minister in welcoming Investors from Sikkim to Darjeeling hills in various sectors such as eco- tourism, tea tourism, hotels & resorts, adventure tourism, herbal plantation and floriculture etc. which was addressed during the concluding day of the first Hill Business Summit in Darjeeling by Smt. Mamta Banerjee.

Mr. Bardewa also thanked the West Bengal Chief Minister, Smt. Mamta Banerjee for her desire to welcome our Chief Minister from Sikkim, Shri. Pawan Chamling at Uttarkanya for high level inter-State meeting. Mr. Bardewa while sending his best wishes from the house also expressed that the proposed meeting between the two Chief Ministers of both the States is certainly going to a historical in the World tourism scenario as also in consideration of railway connectivity to Sikkim and also for successful landing by commercial wing of Spicejet to Pakyong from Kolkata. He further stated that the meeting will further escalate the economic development of the entire region especially in the field of Tourism as most of tourist prefer to visit both Darjeeling and Sikkim as a part of their holiday itinerary.

The meeting also applause and congratulated the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Sikkim. Shri. Pawan Chamling for his initiative in bringing Sikkim with air –connectivity to the World with the successful landing of Spicejet at Paykong airport recently. The stake holders observed and appreciated the efforts of SDF Government that the opening of Paykong airport has brought motivation and interest amongst tourism stakeholders of Sikkim to further work harder in promoting Sikkim tourism and that; the flight landing at Pakyong was a dream come true.
The meeting ended with a vote of thanks by HGTI Asst, Gen Secy. Smt. Renu Gurung.

