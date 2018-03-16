All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Crime

A vehicle accident in West Sikkim, one dies and five injured

KN Sharma

16 Mar, Gayzing : Today morning around 1 AM between Pelling and Dentam under Upper Linchok in Khorung road a Sikkim private number SK 02 P 0830 Eco Car met an accident where one occupant died on the spot where five other occupants including driver are injured.
Deceased name is Harka Bdr Rai, seriously injured Driver Biren Rai, Ashok Rai are referred to Gangtok whereas Depen Rai and Laxman Rai are admitted at Gayzing Hospital.
Reportedly the vehicle was coming from Golden Jubilee celebration of Nombu Govt JHS.
The detail of 6th occupant is yet to ascertain while this report was prepared.

