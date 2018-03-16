All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Crime

14 years old student electrocuted to death in South Sikkim village

Ketan Mangla

16 Mar,Rangpo : Once again a fate falls due to electrocution in Sikkim where cases of electrocution have been recorded time and again. In a bizarre fateful incident that took place today morning a 14 years old Miss Cheku Doma Tamang accidentally came in contact with the electric pole at village Danak in South Sikkim under Namthang Rateypani constituency, the victim reportedly on spot was electrocuted to death. The incident took place today morning at 7 AM is further reported. Deceased was studying in Class Seven at Turung Govt JHS.
The horrifying accident of electrocution was once again criticised by massive readers as the news took on social media, reacting to the incident that has been repeatedly taking place in the state of Sikkim. Why is the power department not learning from repeated fatal incident was the major question from the mass.
After almost 3 hours of an incident, the power department officials reached the spot after which police took the body for the postmortem at Namchi Hospital in South Sikkim.

Comments

