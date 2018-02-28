Fire in Alkem Health Unit at Samardung

Ketan Mangla

27 Feb, Rangpo : Today a fire broke out in one of the Science Unit Beta Block 2 in Alkem Pharma located at Samardung South Sikkim opposite Teesta River and SMIT.

Fire was massive reports sources where fire tenders from Rangpo were pressed. It took a teething task by assistance from locals , in-house Firefighting equipment and fire tenders to doze the fire almost after 2 hours of heavy struggle.

Cause of fire is yet to ascertain as preliminary investigation is being carried. Fire reportedly took place around 9 AM is informed by sources.

