Aviation

Posted on
IAF Aircraft make debut override at maiden Pakyong Greenfield Airport

27 Feb, Pakyong : A most awaited moment has come closer today in aviation History of India that the Indian Air Force Dornier Aircraft made two overrides at Pakyong Greenfield Airport around 3:30 PM.

Pakyong Airfield

Pakyong Airfield

The Pakyong Greenfield Airport which is under construction since 2009 the major infrastructures related to airport services, communication are all most over. The Air Traffic Controller Tower, Terminal Building , Doppler VHF Omni Directional Range (DVOR), Signal System etc which are vital things of airport are already completed.
The Airport Authority with fully equipped systems were waiting past 3 days to perform a trial landing but due to the weather condition did not happen as presumed.

Finally, today having set and checked all parameters, weather condition, climate the Airforce Aircraft descended at Airport on override trial two times.
According to the AAI Pakyong Airport Director Mr. R Manjunathan tomorrow there shall be a landing of aircraft.
Scores of people witnessed the scene happily and caught pictures in their mobiles and cameras.

