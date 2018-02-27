Aquatic indigenous Himalayan Prawn of Sikkim

26 Feb, Pakyong : The tiny Himalayan State of Sikkim is the heaven for several species of flora and fauna, the Indian Himalayan State boasts to have spectacular natural blessings. The state is visited by several scientists, researchers and environmentalists ample of good things they uncover hidden here.

Sikkim is a mysterious place in this Earth where the God has truly bestowed with riches of bio-diversity compared to any region across the globe.

Uncovering one interesting riddle of evolution where scientists say life started from microbes present in water, the life began from the ocean. What has the Great Himalayan to do with the Ocean or Sea ?

To begin with this piece of a riddle, in the year 2014 on the month of 27 February the nature photographer Mr. Kushal Gurung sighted interesting species of creature in Dikling-Padamchey in East Sikkim. Unlike shrimp which can live whatever environment but this species was interesting which only lives in fresh and pure stream water at an altitude of nearly 2000 feet above sea level where the temperature in the winter is below 5 Degree or lesser. Interesting to note is that the characteristic of this creature does not tally with shrimp or the body structure, legs and claw.

After posting the original photo which Mr. Gurung shared to The Voice Of Sikkim in 2014 some readers shared and discussed it.For some reason, the topic of discussion got slim for 3 years where appropriate details of said creature could be retrieved.

Now, once again the topic of discussion brew after we started seriously to dig unto the creature’s origin and genesis.

Some relief is seen as many readers, researchers, scientists, scholars from related studies have started screwing up the riddle.

The very first observation that came across was that the creature is a ‘Prawn’ and it is similar compared to those found in the coastal region. But their size is small, being the unique type of prawn its body is translucent which makes it look shiny with grey colour.

Locals living in the Hill also reported that they call it ‘Jhingey’ which are found in stream water in their areas, they often eat which tastes good.

Some say it is a family of Cambaroides japonicus, also known as Japanese crayfish which only lives in pure water without any contamination. It cannot withstand pollution as such their population are depleting steadily and the Govt of Japan has initiated steps to save it.

Some say it is Macrobrachium Sp which are found in the North Eastern state of India.

But to our interest is something different, these are definitely the variants of species of Prawns as the majority of readers claims so.

In fact, this peculiar prawns could be studied well, their chronology ,their nutritional values, their adaptation, characteristics , and everything which could somehow be used as supplement food cultivating them in large scale.

Like this: Like Loading...