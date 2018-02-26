All for Joomla All for Webmasters
National

Bhaichung Bhutia resigns from TMC

Posted on
Ketan Mangla Report , Rangpo (Sikkim News)

26 Feb,Rangpo  : Star Footballer cum Former Indian Football Team Captain Bhaichung Bhutia has officially confirmed his good bye to West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee led Trinamool Congress Party TMC today.
A much awaited decesion was finally announced by Bhaichung Bhutia who hails from Tinkitam South Sikkim about his move which was hovering past 1 months in media.

” ‪As of today I have officially resigned from the membership and all the official and political posts of All India Trinamool Congress party. I am no longer a member or associated with any political party in India..”

More Details Awaited…

