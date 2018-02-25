Sridevi had promised to visit Sikkim

25 Feb, Pakyong : It was just a month back Sikkim Red Panda Tourism Festival 2018 was organised by the Sikkim Tourism Dept in the tiny Himalayan State of Sikkim where renowned icons of country graced the auspicious event. During the event renowned Director of Bollywood Boney Kapoor too had graced the festival with zest and enthusiasm but something that Sikkim missed was his wife Sridevi whom people were waiting to see in real.

Later Director Boney Kapoor returning back home Mumbai reminded Sridevi about love from the people of Sikkim, veteran actress promised that she would definitely visit beautiful Himalayan state Sikkim soon.

Today morning sky crashed down heavily when a report of the demise of 54 years old veteran Bollywood actress Sridevi came in social media and televisions. The people of Sikkim are seen more in grief as their wait to see Sridevi in real would never happen. The Voice Of Sikkim digital media cum popular social media which had continuously covered the tourism festival 2018 shared the moments of the timeline in pictures and content about her sudden death at Dubai due to cardiac arrest while she and her husband been there to attend the wedding ceremony of her nephew Mohit Marwah.

