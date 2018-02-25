All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Tourism

Sridevi had promised to visit Sikkim

Posted on
Sridevi had promised to visit Sikkim

Sridevi had promised to visit Sikkim

25 Feb, Pakyong : It was just a month back Sikkim Red Panda Tourism Festival 2018 was organised by the Sikkim Tourism Dept in the tiny Himalayan State of Sikkim where renowned icons of country graced the auspicious event. During the event renowned Director of Bollywood Boney Kapoor too had graced the festival with zest and enthusiasm but something that Sikkim missed was his wife Sridevi whom people were waiting to see in real.
Later Director Boney Kapoor returning back home Mumbai reminded Sridevi about love from the people of Sikkim, veteran actress promised that she would definitely visit beautiful Himalayan state Sikkim soon.

Today morning sky crashed down heavily when a report of the demise of 54 years old veteran Bollywood actress Sridevi came in social media and televisions. The people of Sikkim are seen more in grief as their wait to see Sridevi in real would never happen. The Voice Of Sikkim digital media cum popular social media which had continuously covered the tourism festival 2018 shared the moments of the timeline in pictures and content about her sudden death at Dubai due to cardiac arrest while she and her husband been there to attend the wedding ceremony of her nephew Mohit Marwah.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

'IT Raid' on office of Sikkim's Class A Govt contractor at Singtam 'IT Raid' on office of Sikkim's Class A Govt contractor at Singtam
4.2K
Crime

‘IT Raid’ on office of Sikkim’s Class A Govt contractor at Singtam
Namchi Smart City : Consultative Meet of CM with stakeholders Namchi Smart City : Consultative Meet of CM with stakeholders
3.4K
Govt

Namchi Smart City : Consultative Meet of CM with stakeholders
PM and CM together joins inauguration of 2nd WSDS 2018 in New Delhi PM and CM together joins inauguration of 2nd WSDS 2018 in New Delhi
2.9K
Govt

PM and CM together joins inauguration of 2nd WSDS 2018 in New Delhi
When will most awaited Pakyong Greenfield Airport be operational? When will most awaited Pakyong Greenfield Airport be operational?
2.7K
Aviation

When will most awaited Pakyong Greenfield Airport be operational?
CM laid the foundation stone of Ashta-Chiranjeevi Dham at Nagi dara under 13 Namthang CM laid the foundation stone of Ashta-Chiranjeevi Dham at Nagi dara under 13 Namthang
2.4K
Govt

CM laid the foundation stone of Ashta-Chiranjeevi Dham at Nagi dara under 13 Namthang
IRS Officer arrested and sent to jail for molesting Sikkimese girl in Patna IRS Officer arrested and sent to jail for molesting Sikkimese girl in Patna
980
Crime

IRS Officer arrested and sent to jail for molesting Sikkimese girl in Patna
CM lays foundation stone of 'Folk Healing Center' at Assam Lingzey CM lays foundation stone of 'Folk Healing Center' at Assam Lingzey
809
Religion

CM lays foundation stone of ‘Folk Healing Center’ at Assam Lingzey
BJP is nowhere tied with SDF or is part of NDA: BJP Sikkim President BJP is nowhere tied with SDF or is part of NDA: BJP Sikkim President
720
State

BJP is nowhere tied with SDF or is part of NDA: BJP Sikkim President
To Top
%d bloggers like this: