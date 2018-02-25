BJP is nowhere tied with SDF or is part of NDA: BJP Sikkim President

Ketan Mangla Report, Rangpo (Sikkim News)

24 Feb, Gangtok : Bharatiya Janta Party BJP Sikkim Unit kicked starts two days long ‘Dharna’ in front of District Collectorate East premise today. The main concern behind the ‘Dharna’ as spoke to The Voice Of Sikkim are the tantamount corruption taking place in the state of Sikkim, Nepotism, Castism, Religious Politics like major things under the governance of Pawan Chamling led Sikkim Democratic Front SDF party since two decades.

The ‘Dharna’ was also greeted by Sikkim Krantikaari Morcha MLAs Rev. Sonam Lama and MLA Kunga Nima Lepcha followed by fiery BJP leader Laten Sherpa whose social media activities exposing the SDF governance throughout the world in Facebook are trending among the masses. Many BJP executives, supporters, wellwishers joined the ‘Dharna’ for the two days.

Speaking to The Voice Of Sikkim the fiery leader Laten Sherpa lambasts SDF government for cheating innocent people of Sikkim and their indulgement in paramount of corrupt practices. He says, he is not backing off from exposing the real face of SDF government until he dies, he is not at all afraid of anything to or does have fear of arrest in the serious matter of irregularities he has been time and again exposed through social media Facebook.

Sherpa also dared Chamling to welcome CBI in the state. He further warns unethical people indulged in character assassination of him in social media, he says that is not going harm him when he is standing atop voicing major concern in a large arena. Sherpa calls for the open debate with CM Pawan Chamling. “This ‘Dharna’ is just the trailer today, we would hit the street with protests if time permits and situation arise to do so.

I have nothing to say such bogus orchestras of fake id holders who are posting my doctored pictures and lavishly writing bogus things about me, let them do whatever they want to do !

On the other hand speaking to The Voice Of Sikkim, the state BJP President DB Chauhan appreciates the gathering of the awakened supporters which according to him is a significant step in the state of Sikkim to uproot the SDF government which is heavily become a burden for the state as well as the people of Sikkim.

Past many years BJP has been strongly voicing against corrupt practices of SDF government, and this time we have come collectively to raise the voice in form of ‘Dharna’.

Sikkim has become one of the most corrupt state under SDF govt and the heaven of corrupts.

The central government is vigilant on whatever things are going in the state round the clock, and very soon central agencies would act unto misdeeds of this Pawan Chamling led SDF Govt in Sikkim. Central agencies like Enforcement Directorate, CBDT, CBI, Income Tax needs to interfere in Sikkim proactively.

I welcome the recent raid on Class A government contractor at Singtam, this is just a tip of ice-berg rest is going to shake them from a root in coming time. Sikkim has become one of the most corrupt state under SDF government

Asking about SDF and BJP ties, Chauhan rubbished that SDF is in any form tied with NDA. Recently during the Sikkim visit, Ram Madhav Ji who is the National General Secretary has strictly denied SDF ties with BJP or it is part of NDA.

