IRS Officer arrested and sent to jail for molesting Sikkimese girl in Patna

21 Feb, Patna : An Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Rambabu Gupta was arrested by Patna police on Wednesday for allegedly sexually exploiting a 16-year-old minor girl who was studying in a coaching institute run by him in Patna.

The incident was published first on 21 Feb morning in national media following which the VOS tried contacting the State Women Commission in the matter which the Sikkim Social Justice Empowerment & Welfare Dept Govt of Sikkim looks after but nothing could be retrieved in the connection of the case despite it was working day.Several hundreds of National Media actively reported about serious matter.

Gupta, a 2005 batch officer, was presently posted at joint commissioner of audit section for Bihar and Jharkhand in the Income Tax department. He is a native of Sonbarsa in Sitamarhi district in the state.

Police said that the victim, a medical aspirant, is a native of Namchi district of South Sikkim and had reached Patna three months back after taking admission in the coaching institute named ‘Eklavya Super 50’ run by the officer from year 2012. The victim’s father is a havildar in Sikkim police and had reached Patna on Tuesday soon after the victim contacted him.

Police said that Gupta was arrested from Raghukanti Palace in Yaduvanshi Nagar at Railway colony where he had a room for himself in a one of the flats which were used as hostel for girl students of his coaching institute.

Patna zonal IG Nayyar Hasnain Khan said that the officer was arrested at around 2am after the victim submitted a complaint against the officer with the Digha police station. On the of it an FIR was lodged under relevant sections IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act, 2012.

“He was arrested and forwarded to jail within next few hours. Charges against Gupta are of very serious nature,” Khan said.

Meanwhile, another police officer, on condition of anonymity, said that the Gupta twice attempted to sexually exploit the victim.

“The first incident took place on February 16 when the officer entered inside the victim’s room while all other students were busy watching movie in another room. At that time she had ran away from the room to save herself from the clutches of Gupta. Even on the next day, Gupta called the girl again inside his room and touched the private parts of the victim,” the officer said quoting FIR lodged by the victim.

“The victim in her FIR also mentioned that the IRS officer had pressurised her for marriage,” he said Gupta has an estranged relation with her wife. He also said that an audio clip recorded by the girl was also handed over to police in which a conversation is audible which reflects the officer made every attempt to hush up by matter first by threatening and then by asking forgiveness.

“After preliminary investigation, it also surfaced that two girls had earlier left the institute as they were also molested by Gupta whom police is trying to trace,” he said.

He said that the matter surfaced when few batchmates of Gupta contacted senior officers of Patna police to visit his coaching institute citing that Gupta was being threatened of being implicated. “Police reached at the spot to investigate the matter. However, the scenario changed when the victim broke down and narrated her suffering action against Gupta began,” he said adding Gupta also fell on feet of an IPS officer requesting him to save him.

(As per TOI)

Like this: Like Loading...