‘IT Raid’ on office of Sikkim’s Class A Govt contractor at Singtam

19 Feb, Gangtok : In an unprecedented move reportedly by the Income Tax Dept Govt of India, sources say the team of ten IT Dept officials on 19 Feb crashed landed on Sikkim’s Class A Govt Contractor Mr. Kamlesh Agarwal office premise located 32 Kms from capital Gangtok in Singtam from the mid-day. Presumed as an IT raid comes as a spark incident for the tiny Himalayan State of Sikkim and it is yet to be ascertained it was related to tax evasion or post demonetisation warning issued last month by Finance Dept Govt of India and also Enforcement Directorate ED involved in the assessment.

It is also come to learn office at Siliguri of contractor was also simultaneously accessed by officials, this is yet to

be ascertained.

As informed, the assessment took place for more than 12 hours until mid-night where IT Dept GOI vehicles were seen parked in front of said contractor’s office in Singtam.

Keeping the identity concealed, one official told that process of assessment and survey shall continue within a night or it takes until morning to do so.

IT assessment case gives shockwaves throughout the state of Sikkim as soon the news was first posted in social media on an intervening night.

What could possibly be the reason is unfound but the gravity of matter is definitely understood as somewhere Income Tax Dept won’t spare anyone in time to come if they find inconsistency somewhere regarding financial issues.

It may further be added here that the state of Sikkim holds the separate power conferred during the merger with the mainland in 70s which is referred to the historical Article 371F, that empowers the state’s constitutional sovereignty to restrict certain mainland rules/laws to be imposed directly upon Sikkim which is said safeguards the state in all times of difficulties!!

But the interesting thing is that in the coming time would the regulatory empowered body of Govt of India Enforcement Directorate or the CBDT spare state(s) whomsoever in a pretext of holding such historical constitutional rights to disallow imposing mainland laws equally and act over irregularities if exists or not?

Adding to the above searches by IT Dept it is yet to learn again was the searches jointly exercise of ED and CBDT ?

What more is going to take place in ‘roaster’ in the upcoming days is awaited curiously by the public out of 19 Feb assessment.

