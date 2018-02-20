CM laid the foundation stone of Ashta-Chiranjeevi Dham at Nagi dara under 13 Namthang

20 Feb, Namchi (IPR) : Chief Minister Mr. Pawan Chamling laid the foundation stone of Ashta-Chiranjeevi Dham at Nagi dara under 13 Namthang constituency today. He was accompanied by Area MLA Ms. Tilu Gurung, Cabinet Minister Mr. G. M. Gurung, Chairmans, Advisors, HOD’s, Government Officials, School Heads, Panchayats, students and staff of Namthang SSS and public at large.

The CM alongside the dignitaries also inaugurated a 12 room school building cum multipurpose hall at Namthang Senior Secondary School premises.

Addressing, the gathering Chief Minister spoke in detail about Ashta-Chiranjeevi and it’s importance in hindu mythology and hindu culture at large. He emphasized how the inception of the dham will open up innumerable commercial and employment avenues for the public of Namthang through pilgrimage tourism which will prove to be highly beneficial for the constituency as a whole. The CM, hence advocated the people to tap maximum out of this opportunity and work towards being self-sufficient and self-reliant. Further, speaking about other developments activities being undertaken by the State Government, the CM announced the construction of Kali Mandir at Central Pendam, Gaushalas at Rhenock and Buriakhop, Soreng respectively. Similarly, the CM announced the inception of Bhanu Bhakta Acharya study centre at Kyongsa, Geyzing and Tamang study centre at Namthang constituency respectively.

Among other announcements, the CM spoke about the equal pay that the Sanskrit and Monastic teachers will acquire which will be at par with the regular teachers in the state after the month of April. He also said that the pay commission will be implemented from April onwards. He also briefed about the establishment of Horticulture college in Temi, Pharmacy college, medical college at Sokethang from 2019, 100% reservation of Pandits from Sikkim in all the religious establishments of the state. He also mentioned the establishment of various places of worship in Sikkim such as the presence of 40 ft high Siri Junga at Hee Bermiok, Char Dham and Samdruptse in Namchi, Buddha Park in Ravangla, Mangkhims, churches among many others. The CM in his address also underlined that the state government has always advocated and practised a democratic and a secular guideline in maintaining communal accord in Sikkim.

Speaking about the education scenario in the state, the CM reiterated how all Sikkimese youth are entitled to avail free education in the State at CCT chisopani and ATTC Bardang. He also announced various vacancies being created by the State Government to provide avenues of employment for the youth. Additionally he also spoke about the State Government’s initiative of Start-up schemes which is pro towards being job providers instead of being job seekers. Similarly, the CM urged the youth to understand the imperativeness of skill based education and emphasized the need for them to tap business opportunities in Organic Farming. He further enumerated about the various pension plans conceptualized by the State Government catering to varied categories.

Delving upon the health sector of the state the CM updated that the State Government has shouldered free breast cancer check-up at Manipal Hospital, vaccinations for MDR-TB as well as Cervical Cancer.

Emphasizing, upon Sikkim being the first 100% Organic farming state in the country, the CM advocated the farmers to avoid using pesticides and substantially contribute in the vision of State Government in making Sikkim a fully self-sufficient and self-reliant State in organic produce. He also informed that a bill will be passed during the next State Legislative Assembly session which ensures the consumption, production and marketing of certified organic produce from the state for the health and well-being of the Sikkimese populace. He also reteriated that from 31st March 2018 the State Government will discourage import of certain vegetables from outside Sikkim. He also added that the State Government will strive to transform the dairy industry of the state into an organic one.

Pertaining, to the various demands placed by Namthang Senior Secondary School administration, Panchayats and public of Namthang the CM assured that these demands will be fulfilled at the earliest.

Chief Engineer, Tourism & Civil Aviation Department presented a brief technical report of the upcoming Ashta-Chiranjeevi Dham project which will be constructed at Nagi dara in Namthang. The project is being taken up at an estimated cost of approximately 83.414 corer rupees on a 6.5 acres of land and will have a 54ft high bronze metal statue of Lord Hanuman as the main attraction. It was also declared that the state-of-the-art structure will have a 16 feet high pedestal of all the eight Sapta Chiranjeevis which will further elevate the statue to a cumulative of 70 ft. Other features of the dham is the construction of the structure in an eco-friendly manner keeping in mind the concept of green building and will encompass the modern amenities which includes an exhibition and prayer hall beneath the pedestal , parking place, hawan kund, ticketing counter, restrooms, souveir shops, administrative office, cafeteria, meditation hall, staff quarters, stone paved footpaths, multi-purpose hall, gazebos, ramps laced with well lit landscaped gardens.

The program also saw presentation of gratitude letter to land donor Milan Gurung and his family for donation of land for midday meal room in Namthang SSS premises.

Like this: Like Loading...