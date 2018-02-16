When will most awaited Pakyong Greenfield Airport be operational?

16 Feb, Pakyong : Rs 605 Crore pilot project of government for better connectivity with cornered North Eastern States of India as well as for ease mobility for defence purpose a Pakyong Greenfield Airport construction started in the year 2009. Now, all most 9 years has passed the commencement for operating airport for public transport is still a myth and distant dream.

The timeline of construction saw galloping issues like acquiring massive 990 acres of land from landowners, repeated sinking during the rainy season, technical snags and landslides frequently. There was also a gapping of nearly two years wherein work did not take place as presumed for early completion because of issues.

Still the rehabilitation of displaced houses is concerning the state administration and atop more houses are under the threat of the project due to downward pressure on dwelling places living at vicinity of airport,

It was definitely a herculean task for the project developer Punj Llyod of New Delhi to cut down the massive hill into 1.8 kilometres plain plot engaging several heavy types of machinery, manpower and engineers.

Ever since the airport work started in 2009 worldwide people were too curious to watch the first flight to take off from Pakyong since the very project is one of the engineering marvels in airport history.

The ambitious project has now reached the girth of completion according to official sources of which some 30% works are yet to be done whereas the infrastructures related to aviation services, buildings, equipment, itineraries are installed. Even the runway is ready all most having fitted all communication systems and signallings.

But the question still arises, when will it be completed and we could avail the facility?

To this question from learnt sources, it is come to know that certain parameters and technical issues are thriving that which is causing the delay to commission for early takeoff officially from DGCA.

However, in the current scenario of work going on war foot measure, it is assumed It would barely take just a few months more or early as that, fingers crossed.

Like this: Like Loading...