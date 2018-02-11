Winner of Weekly Writing Contest (1st Week Feb 2018)

A Poignant Reverie”

The orange rays

spilled

from the tip

of the blue hills

faintly covered in mist.

Night was waning

and the birds

sang the

first light song

mellifluously.

We delighted in

the idyll and

variegated view

of the morning.

Like a painting

slowly breathing

Coming to life.

Sauntering along

the narrow path

adjoining

to the sacred

Enchey monastery.

Our eyes ran

flexibly

across the premises.

You and I,

held hands and

sank in the moment.

Prayer wheels

spun. Pigeons

wafted through

the air. Monks

in maroon robes

came out a door

and disappeared

in another.

The perennial

chanting,

deeply moved us.

Feeble rays of the sun

kissed your

blushed cheeks.

The crimson surface

warmed my eyes.

So much alive

then the last

I kissed them.

You moved swiftly

like the flickering

prayer flags

Leaping

from one dream

to another.

I walked out

of the gate

alone, after the

the monk offered

prayers to the dead

I uttered a wail

I had no prayer

to offer you.