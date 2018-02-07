CM Attends All Sikkim Christian Summit 2018

07 Feb, Jorethang / Namchi (IPR) : The Chief Minister Mr. Pawan Chamling attended the all Sikkim Christian Summit 2018 at Jorethang Playground today. He was accompanied by Cabinet Ministers, MLAs, Chairmans, Advisors, HoDs, Zilla Panchayat, Panchayat members, Reverends, Pastors and a large number of devotees from different churches from all over the state.

Addressing, the gathering the Chief Minister extended his best wishes to the congregation of All Sikkim Christian Association on their maiden Sikkim Christian Summit.

Pertaining to the demands placed before the CM by the organizing committee, he assured full help and cooperation in the construction of a community hall, appointment of marriage registrar under the Indian Christian Marriage Act 1872 and relaxation of registration of lands for building churches in the state. He further clarified that some of the demands placed will be duly deliberated upon and annouced shortly as they are governed under the laws of supreme court and central government. Regarding, the demands placed by the All Sikkim Christian Kami Damai Forum regarding reservation, Mr. Chamling emphasized that the possibility of the demands will be looked upon at the earliest after due examination with the concerned minister

He underlined that the state government has advocated and practised a democratic and a secular guideline as per the constitution of our country in maintaining communal accord in Sikkim. Recalling the past system of governance where Christianity as a religion wasn’t wholly supported and propagated in Sikkim; the CM drew stark comparisons between the status of Christian community in the past and in the present day. Further, he also attributed the present State Government for the existence of Ecclesiastical department in the State that oversees the construction of various religious structures of worship to enhance and advocate religious harmony in the State. He called on the public and the youth to denounce social vices and instead co-exist with each other with goodwill and brotherhood.

Elucidating, the education scenario in the State the CM informed that it has been the Christian Missionaries who are dominantly responsible for upgradation of quality education and that the same ethos should be imbibed by the younger generation. The CM announced that the Sikkimese youth are entitled to avail free technical education at CCT chisopani and ATTC Bardang. He also announced various vacancies being created by the State Government to provide avenues of employment for the youth. Additionally he also spoke about the State Government’s initiative of Start-up schemes which provides financial aid to the youth towards being job providers instead of being job seekers. Similarly, the CM urged the youth to understand the imperativeness of skill based education and emphasized the need for them to tap business opportunities in Organic Farming.

He further enumerated about the various pension plans conceptualized by the State Government catering different categories.

During the course of the program the Chief Minister was felicitated by the organizing committee for his exemplary leadership and work done for the betterment of Sikkimese people in various sectors. Pastors from various churches were also felicitated during the occasion. Chief Patron of the program Mr. G.T. Dhungel was also felicitated during the course of the program.

The program also saw releas of an audio CD “Samarpan” on the said event through the Chief Guest present.

