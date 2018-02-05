CM Addresses Infrastructure Developers Summit

05 Feb , Gangtok (IPR) : The Sikkim Infrastructure Developers Summit organized by the Roads and Bridges Department was held at Manan Kendra today. The Chief Minister of Sikkim graced the occasion as the chief guest and the function had the attendance of Ministers, MLAs, Chairmen,Mayor, Adhyakshas, Up-Adhyakshas, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, DGP, Head of Departments, Engineers, Architects, Contractors and officers of various departments.

The Chief Minister in his address stated that this was the first programme of such kind where he was meeting the gathering with the objective to address the various issues concerning infrastructure development in Sikkim and the manifold aspects surrounding it. Stating that Engineers are the backbone of any place, he called for qualitative work so that Sikkim can one day boast of the best roads and infrastructure. He said that environment is a very crucial aspect and thus any new structure or project need to have plantations and greenery around it on completion. Various new projects like State Highway alternative, tunnel highways, new roads after April 2018 were also highlighted.

The Chief Minister appealed to the Engineers and Contractors to work hand in hand towards the development of the state and appealed to them for qualitative work. He said that field visits should be mandatory for all level of engineers so that complete supervision of work is done and Contractors on their part should also do concrete work failing which they themselves would be responsible for restoring it for the next five years. Shri Chamling said that all drains and culverts should be constructed in place of v-shaped drains, causeways and said that every GPU should come up with a plan to make their village self-sufficient and self-reliant in the fields of tourism, power, organic farming etc. He also instructed all GPUs to come up with a plan, choosing any five subjects or sectors for attaining self-sufficiency and becoming self-reliant in those chosen fields which should be submitted to Chief Minister’s Office within 15 days.

The Chief Minister further declared that all requests for Cadre Review will be taken up and case of regularization of Acting AEs will be initiated soon. He also said that no further appointment of Supervisors would be done for 10 years and that all the untrained Supervisors should be trained immediately.

He said that the state government’s policies and directives have been framed for inclusive growth so that the environment of the state is conducive for development. Shri Chamling stressed on each person having a sense of ownership and responsibility stating that all ongoing works should be completed by 31st March, 2018. Various demands put forth by the HODs, Contractors etc would also be taken into consideration he concluded.

The Minister, Roads and Bridges Department Shri G.M.Gurung in his address thanked the Chief Minister for his support and vision in making Sikkim the best state in the country. He requested the general public and Panchayats to help the Department with better coordination and cooperation so that all the stipulated works are completed on time.

Chief Secretary Shri A.K.Shrivastava also addressed the programme where he talked about the rapid progress of the state and the marked improvements in the socio-economic indicators. He gave a brief on the challenges and achievements of the various Departments and also gave his valuable suggestions on improvements which would help the state in progressing forward.

PCE-cum-Secretary, Energy and Power Department Shri N.T.Bhutia also gave a report on the various activities of the Department.

Various matters faced by Contractors was presented by Contractor Shri Pralad Gurung who highlighted various issues like GST, Forest clearances, Labour cess, mobilization advance etc.

On the occasion, Shri Naytook Lepcha, Jr Engineer (Civil), Roads and Bridges department was presented with an Appreciation letter by the The Chief Minister for improvising pontoon raft for ferrying public relief materials, constriction materials to the affected areas at Mantam during the Mantam lake disaster in 2016.

Earlier the keynote address was delivered by PCE-cum-Secretary, Roads and Bridges Department Shri G.T.Dhungel who talked about the various infrastructures which have been developed under the leadership of the Chief Minister Shri Pawan Chamling. He also talked about the various impending issues and hoped that everyone present in the gathering would work towards the betterment of the state.

The welcome address was delivered by Special Secretary, Roads and Bridges Department Miss Namrata Thapa.

Roads and Bridges Department also launched the GPS Navigation App by the hands of the The Chief Minister. The app is said to connect and discover places, updates on new roads, new bridges, explore local places etc.

The vote of thanks was given by Addl. Chief Engineer (Mechanical), Roads and Bridges Department Shri Tashi Wangyal Lepcha.

