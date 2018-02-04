04 Feb, Pakyong : In heart shivering incident reportedly had taken place as per 13 years old minor’s family members their girl child at early age of 4 to 5 years was taken by a couple named Dhan Maya Dawari and her husband Girdhari Dawari who works as Headmaster in Human Resource Development Department at Chandaney JHS in Rongli, East Sikkim. Family who hails from Rolep in the same constituency, a poverty-stricken with lots of hope from the couple in name of adoption of their child and educating her relieved on their hands.

As per the Uncle of victim child Netra Poudyal and Susil Poudyal who are now actively involved for the justice for their ‘Bhanji’ niece narrates horrific incident the innocent kid past 10 years experienced and faced under custody with said custodian couple.

Netra POudyal tells VOS that initially child was sent to school until class IV of which we have her record but after Class IV the custodian wife Dhan Maya Dawari did not let the girl child go to school and continue her studies, according to Uncle child was forcibly kept at home to do heavy load of household works , child was all round the clock subjected to mental harassment and tortures says Uncle. Neice sustained several trashing marks and knife cuts in her body. Her life was messed by devil couple every day, every month, every year until recently only when the family found their missing child at Mamtalaya ,Mamtalaya is a destitute home for the parentless run by State Child Welfare Dept under Social Justice Dept Govt of Sikkim located at capital Gangtok.

Uncle said to VOS, their child on August 2017 was poured hot boiling water from back thankfully she sustained such devilish work of couple. Couple fearing of action after one of the Rongli based Child Helpline came to learn about the incident jointly without informing the victim’s parents took her to Child Welfare Dept and then Child Welfare Dept without investigating all about victim child’s details boarded her to Mamtalaya.

Uncle further tells, in many occasions ever since the child was under the custody of alleged couple they never gave proper information to them instead kept on saying she is studying and sometimes they told she is with their parents in Dalapchand or sometimes in somewhere. They even told lie after lie whenever victim’s parent enquired about their beloved daughter.

On October 2017 same lie was repeated after the heneious incident, they told she is at Gangtok home. Aloof, unknown parents respecting the custodians of their daughter told things to seven uncles. Uncles reacting to parents took a decision to know their niece whereabouts and same lie was again told to them by Dawari couple in November 2017.

Later in January 2018, Uncles patience broke when they through some sources learnt about the incident and in agitating stand went to custodian Dawari family, they threatened to take legal action on missing of their niece. Having watched uncles revolting and the threat of lawful action the Dawari couple spilled-out whole truth to them about incident and sending her to Mamtalaya.

Now, uncles Netra POudyal and Sushil Poudyal have taken bold stringent stand to take up matter legally unto harsh punishment for two accused Dawari couple. They even have raised question on Social Justice Dept on being mute and hands in gloves in the incident.

Speaking to VOS, they are now readying for paper works , and lodging FIR against the couple at Pakyong POlice Station followed by lawful measure.

