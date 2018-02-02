High Level Meeting Held at Samman Bhawan Chaired by HCM

02 Feb,Gangtok (IPR) : A high level meeting was called by the Hon’ble Chief Minister at Samman Bhawan today which had the presence of the Chief Secretary, Shri A.K Shrivastava, Pr Secretary to HCM Shri R.S.Basnett, Commissioner-cum-Secretary Excise Department Shri R. Telang, Secretary UDHD Shri L.B.Chettri, DC East Shri Prabhakar Verma, DC North Karma Bonpo, Commissioner GMC Shri Tshewang Gyaccho, Mayor Shri Shakti Singh Choudhary, Special Secretary LR&DMD Shri Rinzing Chewang Bhutia, Special Secretary IPR Smt Sherab Shenga, officers of the concerned line departments and representative of the business community.

The Hon’ble Chief Minister discussed the issue of ban on sale of liquor for outlets residing along the national and state highways with regard to the Hon’ble Supreme Court directives. Secretary Excise informed how this has caused problems to the liquor vendors and they had been suggesting alternate ways to keep the shops in its original location without obstructing the direction of the Supreme Court. The Hon’ble Chief Minister instructed that a suitable solution to this issue needs to be found in consultation with Law Department at the earliest.

The Hon’ble Chief Minister also discussed the issue of Residential Certificates and directed that all pending Residential Certificate applications must be cleared by 31st March, 2018. He also instructed that District Police and Special Branch of Sikkim Police should conduct verification of antecedents and issue verification report expeditiously. The scrutiny of Residential Certificate applications forwarded by District Collectors to be undertaken by Land Revenue and Disaster Management Department only so that matter is expedited at the earliest. He also asked the Chief Secretary to issue necessary directions in the matter in order to facilitate timely disposal of applications. Shri Chamling also said that wives of Residential Certificate holders should be issued Residential Certificate after thorough verification. He also instructed Land Revenue and Disaster Management Department to put up proposal for notifying the entitlement and benefits that can be provided to Residential Certificate holders.

Old Residential Certificate issued by the District Collectors is invalid and the Land Revenue and Disaster Management Department to issue necessary directions in the matter, he said.

The matter pertaining to issue of Trade Licence was also discussed and deliberated upon in detail and the Hon’ble Chief Minister stated that trade Licences will be issued only to COI/SSC and RC holders. Children of old businessmen issued with Trade Licence also eligible to apply for Licence. In the case of death of husband, the legal wife can continue the business with the trade licence issued to her late husband and transfer it in her name. He also directed that the Urban Development & Housing Department shall issue and renew Trade Licence of Class-II bazaars also viz. Rhenock, Rongli, Pakyong, Rabongla and Melli. Gram Panchayats/BDO shall issue and renew Trade Licence only for class III bazaars, RMCs and subletting of Trade Licence should be thoroughly checked in all bazaar areas.

The Hon’ble Chief Minister hoped that all the directives given and decisions taken would be taken up on consideration and in a priority basis so that all is implemented for the betterment of the state.

