Ultimate Solo Run 1545 Kms : Abhishek receives arousing welcome at Rangpo

30 Jan, Rangpo : The Governor of Sikkim Sh Sriniwas Patil who had flagged-off Abhishek Prasad Gupta of Singtam for Ultimate Solo Run from Gangtok to New Delhi on 29 Dec, having accomplished his mission two day before Republic Day by reaching New Delhi , Abhishek today was accorded an arousing welcome with greets , garlands and hugs by everyone at gateway of Sikkim in Rangpo.

Today SDM Rangpo Sh Mahesh Adhikari as Chief Guest, SHO Rangpo Sh Bikash Tiwari , SBJM President Sh Swaminath Prasad and Press Club of Sikkim PCS President Sh Joseph Lepcha were the special guest of honour.

Ex-Councillor Sh Bikash Prasad and team organised the welcome event where Sh Ajit Sharma the General Secretary SBJM delivered the welcome speech with briefing the sequel of mission updates about Ultimate Solo Run by Abhishek Prasad Gupta which kicked off from 29 Dec till 24 Jan.

Sh Sharma apprised that the 1545 Kilometers mission was fruitful crossing the five states namely Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and finally Delhi.

The dignitaries lauded the efforts of Doctor, Escort Vehicle Driver all the way upto the final lapse of mission as well as the media for giving everyday bulletin of mission through newsprint and digital medium from the day one.

