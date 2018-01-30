ABAVP tightens noose on State Food Dept over rampant recruitment

30 Jan, Gangtok : ABAVP tightens noose on State Food Dept for gross violation and mismanagement in appointing massive people without following recruitment procedure and process

As per the press release from Sh Tshering Wangchuk Lepcha National Joint Secretary

Akhil Bharatiya Adivasi Vikas Parishad(All India Tribal Developmental Council).

The 21 posts filled by persons appointed as Food Godown assistant is a sheer blatant corruption, misrule and misuse of power in the part of the minister Incharge and Govt of Sikkim, for appointing people without any intimation to the general public and specially to forty to fifty thousand unemployed capable youths in Sikkim.

Such malpractices will demotivate the youths and if we don’t voice or stand up against such illegal practices, we will encourage the power hungry monger to indulge more openly which in the long run is harmful for the society and the state.

Previously also, (Assistant Sub Inspector) ASI posts were created and it’s been two years and all the vacant posts have be filled temporarily. Why has the SPSC not intimidated to create interviews on competition basis even after 2 years.

Further now, who are all these recent appointments made as 21 food godown assistants? Who gave the appointments on what basis? Was the post created through Govt notification? If yes, please highlight the appointment letter to these 21 post.

After visiting the Food department and on enquiring Ms Yangchen Tamang (Additional Secretary) , as the Secretary and Special Secretary was not available due to Assembly proceeding, informed us that its a Project under End to end computerisation to set up State project management unit. The initial instalment of the project is ₹1,14,38,000/- and for technical support, ₹29,25,000 has be secluded. The official stressed that it’s temporary appointment of three months.

In the land mark judgement of the Supreme Court, in Uma Devi and others versus state of Karnataka and others in the year 2006, the Supreme Court has set that for every employment regular or temporary government employment, there needs to be an advertisement and equal opportunity should be given to all.”

Now, its high time we rise up above vote bank politics to move towards a just society, free from corruption, Pariwarvad and Bhaibandi ko Rajneeti. The deprived unemployed youths must wake up to lead the movement of Awakening through “Sikkim Bhoomi Sudhar Andolan”.

