Siliguri Police rescues 11 years old Sikkim minor

20 Jan, Siliguri : 11 years old girl child who allegedly lost her way in Siliguri City at Sevok was sighted on road side by one of the person from Sikkim who informed The Voice of Sikkim in evening time. Having shared the picture of a nervous child who told her name is Shanti Tamang and hails from Pakyong.

On tip of information the picture along with details was published in VOS social media following which massive readers started sharing the information of lost child , within hour the post went viral where everywhere.

As per sources child was looking traumatised and frightened and she wasn’t providing adequate information about her parents, sources told she must be scared.

The Siliguri Police patrolling team took the child to main Police Station at SF Road.

VOS Gangtok corrospondent whistle blower Sh Ajay Agarwal rushed to the Police Station immediately on tip of information where a lady calling herself distant sister and lady’s husband were readying to take away a child.

A twist took place here, having heard that child is being about to be handed to them, Sh Agarwal who is also a social worker of Sikkim immediately intercepted following which police declined handing child to distant sister instead called childline NGO of Siliguri.

As per Sh Agarwal no any diary was formally lodged at said police station after police took the child in their protective custody.

By evening child was taken to shelter home of Childline.

Speaking to VOS, ‘Bada Babu’ alias WB Police Officer incharge told Sh Agarwal that child is handed to childline and a communication is made with Sikkim Child Welfare Commission CWC. After Sikkim CWC arrive to Siliguri the child shall only be handed to them not to these so called distant sister and her husband with whome minor child had been staying.

On the other hand the so called distant sister speaking with Sh Agarwal on camera told child lost her way in market accidentially when she slipped her hand, she added she did all possible way to trace a child and finally after several hours they were able to track her when post had already been viral throughout Sikkim and North Bengal circle via Hill Facebook Social Medias, Twitter and Instagram.

Reacting to queries of VOS , a distant sister told they are in touch with mother of child who hail from Dukhalakha in Pakyong East Sikkim, with prior permission they have brought child to Siliguri during winter vacation.

Adding to this the expression of child while interacting with VOS was strange as she continuously watched so called distant sister in traumatised manner whenever Sh Agarwal asked question of which distant sister was instead replying and parroting a child.

On 21 Jan , a team of Sikkim CWC is expected to reach Siliguri to deport a child back to Gangtok after which more details unto fact could be retrieved after counselling and serious interrogation with parent of child, is understood.

Like this: Like Loading...