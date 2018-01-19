Toilet and Drinking Water Facilities Mandatory along NH10 at Pumps

Sanjay Agarwal

19 Jan, Rangpo : To achieve streamlined public services along the National Highway a benchmark decesion was set today.

A coordination meeting was held in the Chamber of SDM, Rangpo today with the representatives of Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and all the Petrol Pump Dealers/Operators within the sub-division including those till Ranipool along NH10.

The meeting was convened with the objective to address issues pertaining to mandatory facilities, which include drinking water and clean toilets, to be provided at all Petrol Pumps.

SDM-Rangpo directed all Petrol Pumps to adhere to the Marketing Discipline Guidelines (MDG) and stressed upon that provision of drinking water and clean toilets with proper lighting and adequate water be made immediately in accordance with MDG.

These facilities to be reinstated/provided within one month of this meeting after which sample checks shall be conducted. It was also conveyed that all pumps should ensure cleanliness of their premises and have a blue & a green bin for dry and wet waste respectively in accordance with Swatch Bharat Mission.These bins to be emptied in coordination with the area Municipality

Like this: Like Loading...