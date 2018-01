Sanjay Agarwal

16 Jan, Rangppo : CEO Patanjali Organisation Acharya Balkrishna arrived at Rangpo the Gateway of Sikkim this evening. He was greeted with arousing reception at Rangpo where several connected organisations and active members were present. Acharya shall attend Sikkim Organic Day 2018 on 17 Jan (Tomorrow) as Chief Guest where State CM Sh Pawan Chamling too shall attend the inaugural of two day long event.

